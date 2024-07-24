SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fulcrum Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET

July 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that its second quarter 2024 financial results will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.

Individuals may register for the conference call by clicking the link here. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in details and unique PIN which will allow them to access the call. An audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.fulcrumtx.com or by clicking here. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule in development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin and in development for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and other hemoglobinopathies. Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
917-680-5608

Massachusetts Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
External view of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC
Regulatory
SEC Hits Allarity With Wells Notice, Flags Alleged Violations in FDA Meeting
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC
Gene therapy
HHS Issues Negative Opinion on Bluebird’s Fertility Support Program for Gene Therapies
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of bacteria with their genetic material visible
Series B
George Church Startup Nets $60M to Take Non-Standard Amino Acids to the Clinic
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac