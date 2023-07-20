Fortrea Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

DURHAM, N.C., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Monday, August 14, 2023. Fortrea will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET that day to review its second quarter performance and conduct a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the earnings call, participants should register online at the Fortrea Investor Relations website. To avoid potential delays, please join at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call can also be accessed through the following earnings webcast link.

A replay of the live conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event and accessible on the events and presentations section of the Fortrea Investor Relations website.

