Former AstraZeneca PLC Exec Finally Gets a Start Date at GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline has struck a deal for Luke Miels to start as its new head of pharmaceuticals in September, following a lengthy dispute over his contract with his former employer AstraZeneca.

Britain’s biggest drugmaker poached Miels in January in the first major appointment by incoming GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley. But his arrival was stalled by an AstraZeneca lawsuit disputing when he could join.

GSK said on Monday it had now struck an agreement with AstraZeneca for Miels to start on Sept. 4, avoiding the need for a court case over his contract.