Foresight Diagnostics Announces Three Presentations Highlighting Clinical Studies Using Patented PhasED-Seq® MRD Platform at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

Foresight Diagnostics, a leader in minimal residual disease (MRD) detection technology, announced today that three studies utilizing their patented PhasED-Seq technology will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2022) taking place December 10-13, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.
|
PhasED-Seq ctDNA detection enables accurate and predictive treatment response monitoring and clinical prognosis in patients with B-cell lymphoma.
AURORA, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Diagnostics, a leader in minimal residual disease (MRD) detection technology, announced today that three studies utilizing their patented PhasED-Seq technology will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2022) taking place December 10-13, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.
“Results show that PhasED-Seq used for EOT detection of ctDNA MRD is more sensitive than PET/CT and highly prognostic for DLBCL outcomes.”
The Foresight Diagnostics MRD platform is based on the sequencing of phased variants (PVs) for ultrasensitive and highly specific tumor-derived cell free DNA (ctDNA) detection from solid tumors and B-cell malignancies. PhasED-Seq enhances specificity by requiring the concordant detection of two or more distinct mutations within a single DNA molecule. This enables PhasED-Seq to more accurately distinguish ctDNA from healthy cell free DNA. PhasED-Seq detects ctDNA at levels below one part-per-million (<.0001%), which enables the detection of cancer relapse up to 200 days earlier than other commercial ctDNA detection methods*. The PhasED-Seq platform has been validated in hundreds of real-world patient samples.
Mark Roschewski, MD, of the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, will present data, generated in collaboration with MorphoSys AG, demonstrating that PhasED-Seq’s sensitivity exceeded that of PET/CT scans and was highly prognostic for outcomes when used to measure MRD at the end of treatment in five clinical trials of patients with DLBCL.
David M. Kurtz, MD PhD, of Stanford University School of Medicine, has authored a poster presenting data, generated in collaboration with MorphoSys AG, on the use of PhasED-Seq to accurately track therapeutic response and predict clinical outcomes of first line therapy combinations in de novo DLBCL.
Dr. Kurtz will also give an oral presentation of data, generated in collaboration with Tessa Therapeutics, from the CHARIOT phase 2 clinical trial that supports PhasED-Seq ctDNA detection as a viable biomarker to assess risk, monitor response, and predict outcomes in patients with recurrent classic Hodgkin Lymphoma treated with CD30.CAR-T therapy.
“We are very pleased to have been selected by the ASH Program Committee to share these impactful clinical studies utilizing Foresight’s PhasED-Seq MRD technology for guiding lymphoma treatments and furthering clinical trials,” said Jake Chabon, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Foresight Diagnostics. “Our goal is to provide industry leading MRD sensitivity that can provide actionable information to physicians and pharmaceutical companies to enhance a personalized approach to cancer treatment. We are very grateful to our partners at MorphoSys AG and Tessa Therapeutics for including our PhasED-Seq technology in their clinical trials and demonstrating its superior MRD sensitivity and utility for predicting clinical outcomes. We are also grateful to Dr. Roschewski, Dr. Kurtz, and their teams for presenting this important work at the 2022 ASH Annual Meeting.”
Podium Presentations:
Abstract Number: 322
Abstract Number: 984
Poster Presentations:
Abstract Number: 1519
*Kurtz, D.M., Soo, J., Co Ting Keh, L. et al. Enhanced detection of minimal residual disease by targeted sequencing of phased variants in circulating tumor DNA. Nat Biotechnol 39, 1537–1547 (2021)
About Foresight Diagnostics
Foresight Diagnostics is a privately held cancer diagnostics company and CLIA-registered laboratory. The company has developed a novel liquid biopsy testing platform for the measurement of minimal residual disease (MRD) that is significantly more sensitive (with a detection limit below 0.0001% or one part-per-million) than existing tests. The improved sensitivity of the Foresight MRD assays can provide actionable information to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies to enable more personalized treatment approaches for patients with solid tumors and B-cell malignancies. For more information, please visit foresight-dx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About PhasED-Seq
The Foresight MRD platform is based on the Phased variant Enrichment and Detection by Sequencing (PhasED-Seq) technology. PhasED-Seq lowers the error profile of mutation detection in sequencing data by requiring the concordant detection of two separate non-reference events in an individual DNA molecule. By detecting more than one mutation, PhasED-Seq can more accurately distinguish tumor-derived cell free DNA (i.e., ctDNA) from healthy cell free DNA - enabling detection of ctDNA at levels below one part-per-million (<.0001%). PhasED-Seq has been exclusively validated in thousands of patient samples.
Contact Foresight
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foresight-diagnostics-announces-three-presentations-highlighting-clinical-studies-using-patented-phased-seq-mrd-platform-at-the-64th-american-society-of-hematology-annual-meeting-and-exposition-301689080.html
SOURCE Foresight Diagnostics