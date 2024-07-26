Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine remains preferentially recommended to protect adults 65 years of age and older against influenza

TORONTO, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) annual Statement on Seasonal Influenza Vaccines for 2024-2025 continues to recommend Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent among the preferential influenza vaccines, over standard dose influenza vaccines, to protect adults 65 years of age and older against influenza. According to NACI, Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent has the most substantial body of supporting evidence among preferentially recommended vaccines for adults 65 years of age and older.i

Delphine Lansac

General Manager, Vaccines Canada, Sanofi

“More than one out of two seniors in Canada who received a flu shot were immunized with Fluzone® High-Dose this past flu season. Fluzone® High-Dose has a longstanding and consistent body of clinical evidence supporting its benefits to protect adults 65 years and older from influenza and reduce the risk of its potentially severe complications. As a leader in public health protection in Canada, with roots dating back 110 years, we are proud to soon be manufacturing Fluzone® High-Dose right here in Toronto.”

Dr. Angel Chu MD, FRCPC

University of Calgary

Infectious disease specialist, Clinical Assistant Professor,, STI Clinic Calgary, and Vice-Chair of Immunize Canada

“In the newest NACI statement, Fluzone® High-Dose continues to be recommended for adults 65 years of age and older. NACI also recognizes Fluzone® High-Dose has the most substantial body of supporting evidence among flu vaccines for seniors.”

Influenza can cause mild to severe illness, including approximately 12,000 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths annually in Canadaii. Some populations, especially young children and adults 65 years of age and older, are at a higher risk for serious influenza complicationsiii. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent influenza and its complicationsiv.

Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine is specifically designed to provide protection for adults 65 years of age and older with 4 times the active component dosage of a standard vaccine. To date, Fluzone® High-Dose is available in more than 20 countries including the US, Canada, and Germany and continues to be publicly funded in Canada by numerous provinces and territories.

Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine will transition to a trivalent formulation for the 2025-2026 influenza season. The timing of this transition is also in line with the recommendation of European health authorities. This is following the direction of the World Health Organization to exclude the B/Yamagata lineage from influenza vaccine formulations due to the absence of confirmed detection of naturally occurring B/Yamagata lineage viruses since March 2020. The benefits of annual influenza vaccination remain unchanged, whether trivalent or quadrivalent. There are no safety issues associated with the continued use of quadrivalent flu vaccines for all populations globally.

Sanofi is a committed public health partner providing life-saving vaccines and immunizations for Canadians and people worldwide. As a global leader in influenza vaccine development and manufacturing, we have met increasing demand for doses of both Fluzone® Standard-Dose and High-Dose vaccines over the past 4 years. Our footprint in Canada continues to grow with two new vaccine manufacturing facilities in Toronto. This includes the country’s largest pediatric and booster vaccine manufacturing facility, now open, and a second facility that will produce Fluzone® High-Dose.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

In Canada, we employ over 2,000 people. We invest 20% of our revenue annually in biopharma research (representing $1.2 billion CAD in R&D investment over the last decade) creating jobs, business, and opportunities throughout the country. We are also on track to deliver over $2 billion CAD in new infrastructure investments by 2028.

In 2024, we are celebrating 110 years of heritage dedicated to developing innovative health solutions for Canadians. What started as a small laboratory in May of 1914, recognized for having advanced some of the greatest contributions to public health, both nationally and globally, has evolved to become the largest biomanufacturing facility in Canada.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

_____________________

SOURCE SANOFI