SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Florida’s Newest Biotech Cluster at Lake Nona Unveils New Additions at BioFlorida’s 12th Annual Conference

October 15, 2009 | 
1 min read

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In November, BioFlorida will host its 12th Annual Conference in Orlando – home of Lake Nona’s medical city. As the state’s largest gathering of life science professionals, the conference will showcase the increasingly active health and life sciences community in Orlando and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry across the state. This year’s theme, “Convergence: Creating BioSynergy,” is expected to attract more than 400 business and scientific leaders from across the state, ready to explore Florida’s life science technologies and biosynergy.

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie