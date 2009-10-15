Florida’s Newest Biotech Cluster at Lake Nona Unveils New Additions at BioFlorida’s 12th Annual Conference

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In November, BioFlorida will host its 12th Annual Conference in Orlando – home of Lake Nona’s medical city. As the state’s largest gathering of life science professionals, the conference will showcase the increasingly active health and life sciences community in Orlando and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry across the state. This year’s theme, “Convergence: Creating BioSynergy,” is expected to attract more than 400 business and scientific leaders from across the state, ready to explore Florida’s life science technologies and biosynergy.