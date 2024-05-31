Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Hematologist & Medical Oncologist Juan Garza, MD to Tampa Cancer Center

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to welcome hematologist and medical oncologist Juan Garza, MD to the statewide practice. He is providing care to patients at the FCS Tampa Cancer Center, 3402 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607-6214.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, “Dr. Garza is an outstanding physician who has been recognized for his medical skills and his demonstrated commitment to providing care with compassion. We are delighted to welcome him to our statewide practice.”

Dr. Garza received his medical degree from the Universidad de Monterrey Facultad de Medicina in Mexico. At the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, he completed internal medicine residency and was named as chief fellow during his fellowship in hematology and oncology.

“Our FCS Tampa Cancer Center is a state-of-the-art facility that provides a complete range of services to patients. The addition of Dr. Garza to our team of cancer care experts enables us to provide world-class cancer care to greater numbers of residents across the Tampa Bay region,” said Nathan H. Walcker, FCS Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Garza has a deep interest in advancing oncology care and has authored several abstracts that have been presented at national and international symposia.

