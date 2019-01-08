Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter and Associates Eye Care & Surgery Center Joins the AcuFocus IC-8® Lens Clinical Study for Patients with Cataracts

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Brock K. Bakewell, M.D., and Brian Hunter, M.D., Co-Directors at Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter and Associates Eye Care & Surgery Center in Tucson, Ariz., are participating in the AcuFocus clinical study for the IC-8 intraocular lens (IOL) designed for patients with cataracts.

“I have always been fascinated with researching promising advancements in intraocular lens technology,” said Dr. Bakewell. “It is a privilege to not only research this new extended depth of focus lens implant, but also be able to educate my patients about how this may potentially help them with their vision throughout their lives.”

By the age of 65, an estimated 90% of people worldwide experience changes to the natural crystalline lens of the eye. The lens gradually becomes cloudy as a cataract develops, leading to blurry vision and eventually vision loss. The only solution to a cataract is the surgical removal of the natural lens and its replacement with an artificial lens called an IOL. More than 25 million cataract procedures are performed worldwide each year. The majority of patients with cataracts are treated with a standard monofocal (single-focus) lens, which allows the patient to have excellent far vision; however, patients remain dependent on glasses for near and intermediate vision.

Dr. Bakewell & Dr. Hunter will be in a select group of clinical investigators across the United States for the IC-8 lens study. The IC-8 lens is a clear monofocal lens with a mini-ring placed in the center. The mini-ring has an opening, or pinhole, designed to increase the range of vision by extending the focus of light rays that enter the eye. The clinical study will determine if the IC-8 lens in one eye, when paired with a standard monofocal lens in the other eye, will provide near and intermediate vision in addition to far vision for cataract patients.

Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter and Associates Eye Care & Surgery Center is now enrolling patients that meet the study eligibility criteria. Patients who comply with study commitments will be compensated. Some basic qualifications include the following:

At least 22 years of age.

Have cataracts in both eyes.

Are available, willing and able to participate in examinations and all follow-up study visits and appointments.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer participant in the IC-8 lens clinical study, please contact Jenny Chavez at the Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter and Associates Eye Care & Surgery Center

ABOUT US

Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter have been providing outstanding eye care to patients of all ages in Tucson and southern Arizona for over 30 years. Our practice offers comprehensive ophthalmic services, including:

Routine and screening examinations

Cataract and lens implant surgery

Refractive surgery, including wavefront LASIK

Glaucoma management and surgery

Treatment of corneal diseases

Glasses and contact lens prescriptions

Emergency eye services

We have two convenient locations on Tucson's northwest side and Oro Valley, as well as a Medicare and state-certified outpatient surgery center.

ABOUT ACUFOCUS & THE IC-8 IOL

AcuFocus, Inc., is a privately held ophthalmic medical device company that develops and markets breakthrough technologies for the improvement of vision. The IC-8 lens received its CE mark in 2014 and is available in select markets across Europe and Asia. Founded in 2001, AcuFocus is based in Irvine, Calif. For additional information about the IC-8 intraocular lens, visit www.ic8lensclinicalstudy.com or https://www.facebook.com/ic8lensclinicalstudy.

Caution: Investigational Device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

