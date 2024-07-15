FibroBiologics to Present at JonesTrading Healthcare Summit 2024

HOUSTON, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O’Heeron, will present at the JonesTrading Healthcare Seaside Summit occurring July 14-16, 2024, in San Diego, California.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Date: Monday, July 15, 2024

Time: 1:45 p.m. PDT

Webcast Registration: https://wsw.com/webcast/jones/fblg/1793925

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

