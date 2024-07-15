SUBSCRIBE
FibroBiologics to Present at JonesTrading Healthcare Summit 2024

July 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O’Heeron, will present at the JonesTrading Healthcare Seaside Summit occurring July 14-16, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Date: Monday, July 15, 2024
Time: 1:45 p.m. PDT
Webcast Registration: https://wsw.com/webcast/jones/fblg/1793925

Links to the replay will be accessible under the “News & Events” tab on the Investor Relations page on the company’s website at https://ir.fibrobiologics.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics’ website or email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:
info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
212-845-4242
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

