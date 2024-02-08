FibroBiologics Announces Three United States Patents for Fibroblast Technology

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the issuance of three patents from the United States Patent Office (USPTO) to add to its portfolio. Issued Patents: Patent 11,717,596 (Inventor: Lionel Sevrain) METHODS AND COMPOSITIONS FOR REPAIR OF CARTILAGE USING AN IN VIVO BIOREACTOR Patent 11,732,239 (Inventor: Pete O’Heeron ) TREATMENT OF DISC DEGENERATIVE DISEASE AND STIMULATION OF PROTEOGLYCAN SYNTHESIS BY FIBROBLAST CONDITIONED MEDIA AND FORMULATION THEREOF Patent 11,819,555 (Inventor: Pete O’Heeron) GENE THERAPY FOR THE REGENERATION OF CHONDROCYTES OR CARTILAGE TYPE CELLS “As we develop our science, these new patents add to our extensive portfolio of 150+ patents issued and pending, which validate the uniqueness of our potential treatments and processes,” said Pete O’Heeron, Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. “The United States is the largest market for our three product candidates and we are continually striving to add additional protections for our technology.” For more information, please visit FibroBiologics’ website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning FibroBiologics’ possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of regulation, including whether FibroBiologics will generate returns for stockholders. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics’ management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of FibroBiologics’ Registration Statement for the Direct Offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could cause the Registration Statement to not become effective; (b) the ability of FibroBiologics to continue to meet Nasdaq listing requirements; (c) the ability to effectively manage the business as a result of the super-voting proxy given to the Board of Directors. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations. About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com. General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson or Harrison Seidner, Ph.D.

Russo Partners

(212) 845-4242

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com Media Contact:

Liz Phillips

Russo Partners

(347) 956-7697

Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibrobiologics-announces-three-united-states-patents-for-fibroblast-technology-302057571.html SOURCE FibroBiologics