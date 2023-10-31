FDA Roundup: October 31, 2023

On Friday, the FDA approved toripalimab-tpzi (LOQTORZ, Coherus BioSciences, Inc.) with cisplatin and gemcitabine for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic or recurrent, locally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). The FDA also approved toripalimab-tpzi as a single agent for adults with recurrent unresectable or metastatic NPC with disease progression on or after a platinum-containing chemotherapy. View full prescribing information for LOQTORZI.

“Today’s approval of Loqtorzi is the first approval in the United States of a drug to treat nasopharyngeal carcinoma. When combined with chemotherapy this drug has demonstrated an improvement in overall survival as well as delaying the progression of disease in patients with metastatic or recurrent, locally advanced disease who had not received prior chemotherapy,” stated Richard Pazdur.