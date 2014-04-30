SUBSCRIBE
FDA Flags Teleflex Incorporated For Repeat Violations At Illinois Plant

April 30, 2014 | 
The FDA issues a warning letter to Teleflex over the Arlington Heights, Ill.,plant that makes its Hudson RCI line of humidifiers and respiratory equipment. Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is on the hook for another FDA inspection of a plant in Arlington Heights, Ill., after the federal watchdog found some of the same violations flagged during a 2010 inspection. The FDA said a 2nd round of inspections last fall at the plant, which produces Teleflex’s Hudson RCI line of sterile water humidifiers and other respiratory devices, found 5 violations of agency regulations.

