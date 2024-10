MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company’s request to begin Phase I human trials under an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BIO 300, a radiation countermeasure. Humanetics is seeking approval to market BIO 300 as a new oral drug for the prevention and prophylactic treatment of Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS).