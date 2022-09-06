Evolve Biologics® Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Evolve Biologics Inc. (“Evolve”), an innovative plasma-derived therapeutics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Carr as Chief Financial Officer. Chris will be responsible for all finance and accounting functions at Evolve, and as a senior member of the executive team, Chris will be reporting to CEO Jim Caggiano.

Chris Carr brings over 30 years of financial experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Aeon Biopharma, where he was a key member of the Executive Leadership team, developing and directing the company’s financial processes and contributing to the overall business strategy. Prior to Aeon, Chris was Executive Vice President of Finance and IT and Board Member of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, and previously held financial management positions with Abbott Laboratories, PerkinElmer, and the Genzyme Corporation.

“We are excited for Chris to join Evolve Biologics. His financial leadership and business experience from the pharmaceuticals and biotech industries makes him the right choice to lead our financial function going forward,” said Jim Caggiano, CEO of Evolve Biologics. “Chris will be a valuable addition to the already well-established and experienced Executive Team which includes Mark Krause and David Holliday”.

Chris’s appointment comes at an important time for Evolve, as construction has already commenced for its first manufacturing facility in Sachse, Texas. This state-of-the-art facility will be the first to use Evolve’s innovative and proprietary technology, PlasmaCap EBA®, to commercially produce plasma-derived therapeutics, initially Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) and Human Serum Albumin (HSA).

“I am pleased to join the Evolve Biologics team and believe there is significant potential for our PlasmaCap EBA® technology to change the way plasma-derived therapeutics are made in the future, ultimately for the benefit of patients with rare diseases,” said Chris. “I have been impressed by the significant progress made to date by the Evolve team and confident I can help contribute to the future success of the Company as it progresses to the next phase of commercial development”.

Chris holds a B.S. in Finance and Economics from Boston College.

About PlasmaCap EBA®

PlasmaCap EBA is an innovative technology for efficient capture of plasma proteins at high yields and purities from human blood plasma. The technology uses proprietary affinity adsorbents in expanded bed adsorption (EBA) chromatography to capture plasma proteins directly from plasma or fractionated plasma materials without the use of precipitating solvents such as ethanol. Through substantial development efforts, PlasmaCap EBA has been able to demonstrate significant capture yields for major therapeutic plasma proteins.

About Evolve Biologics® Inc.

Evolve Biologics Inc. is a leader in the development and commercialization of plasma-derived therapeutics, using its proprietary PlasmaCap EBA purification technology to meet growing global patient demand more efficiently and effectively for these life-saving products. The Company is currently in the process of commercializing an exciting and innovative portfolio of product candidates, including IVIG (intravenous immunoglobulin) and Albumin (human serum albumin), both of which are in advanced stages of regulatory approval in the US (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada). The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit: www.evolvebiologics.com.

Evolve Biologics® and PlasmaCap EBA® are registered trademarks of Evolve Biologics Inc.

