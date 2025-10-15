Webinar: Design, Build, and Encapsulate: Transforming Digital Sequences into High-Quality, Ready-to-Test mRNA

This webinar, tailored for scientists in academia, biotech, and pharma, explores how intelligent mRNA designs can reduce experimental workloads and improve mRNA performance and efficacy.
Register to watch
This webinar, tailored for scientists in academia, biotech, and pharma, explores how intelligent mRNA designs can reduce experimental workloads and improve mRNA performance and efficacy. Join Davide De Lucrezia, Vice President and General Manager at Officinae Bio, and Chunping Xu, Senior Director of Chemistry R&D, TriLink BioTechnologies, as they share strategies, insights, and data on how leveraging machine learning, a novel design platform, and innovation in chemistry can help you increase your probability of success moving high-performing mRNA candidate sequence from concept through to the clinic. In addition, Claire Guéguen, R&D Life Science Manager at Sartorius Polyplus, will present how LipidBrick® IM21.7c-based transfection reagent enables multi-organ mRNA delivery beyond the liver, offering a simple and cost-effective alternative to traditional LNPs.
Learning objectives:
- Understand how to leverage AI/machine learning and a novel design platform to optimize mRNA design parameters
- How to apply holistic strategies for mRNA optimization through chemical modifications from cap to tail and mRNA quality improvement through enzyme optimization
- Explore how Sartorius’ cationic lipid-based reagent can improve biodistribution and simplify in vivo mRNA delivery processes