Webinar: Design, Build, and Encapsulate: Transforming Digital Sequences into High-Quality, Ready-to-Test mRNA

This webinar, tailored for scientists in academia, biotech, and pharma, explores how intelligent mRNA designs can reduce experimental workloads and improve mRNA performance and efficacy. Join Davide De Lucrezia, Vice President and General Manager at Officinae Bio, and Chunping Xu, Senior Director of Chemistry R&D, TriLink BioTechnologies, as they share strategies, insights, and data on how leveraging machine learning, a novel design platform, and innovation in chemistry can help you increase your probability of success moving high-performing mRNA candidate sequence from concept through to the clinic. In addition, Claire Guéguen, R&D Life Science Manager at Sartorius Polyplus, will present how LipidBrick® IM21.7c-based transfection reagent enables multi-organ mRNA delivery beyond the liver, offering a simple and cost-effective alternative to traditional LNPs.

Learning objectives:

Understand how to leverage AI/machine learning and a novel design platform to optimize mRNA design parameters

How to apply holistic strategies for mRNA optimization through chemical modifications from cap to tail and mRNA quality improvement through enzyme optimization

Explore how Sartorius’ cationic lipid-based reagent can improve biodistribution and simplify in vivo mRNA delivery processes

Featured Speakers

Davide De Lucrezia Vice President & General Manager | Officinae Bio (Maravai LifeSciences) Davide is a synthetic biologist by training with a passion for bridging biology and computer science. He is co-founder and General Manager of Officinae Bio, now part of Maravai Life Sciences. Over the years, he has led multiple biotech ventures, focusing on innovation at the intersection between artificial intelligence and synthetic biology. His mission is to empower biologists to reprogram biology through smarter tools and streamlined workflows.

Chunping Xu Senior Director of Chemistry R&D | TriLink BioTechnologies Chunping Xu, PhD, is the Senior Director of Chemistry R&D at TriLink Biotechnologies, where she oversees the development of novel CleanCap® analogs for improved protein expression and process optimization for modified NTPs. In addition, she and her team are investigating how to increase mRNA stability with various chemical modifications. Leveraging expertise in nucleotide chemistry, Dr. Xu and her team have created a library of over 100 novel cap analogs to identify next-generation CleanCap® analogs. Before joining TriLink, she had extensive experience in small molecule drug development and conjugation.