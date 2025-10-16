Webinar: Shifting Risk | Biopharma in an Age of Deregulation

Register to watch

One of President Donald Trump’s first executive orders highlighted a top priority for the administration: for every new regulation, 10 must be repealed. In the world of biopharma, this push toward deregulation might seem like welcome news for drugmakers, which may see an easier path to market for their products. But to balance the inherent risks associated with a less regulated system, the FDA is already working to improve monitoring of adverse events, with modern AI tools at the ready to process the massive volumes of data. For sponsors, this could mean fielding more agency inquiries. For consumers, it could mean higher quality drugs.

BioSpace sits down with former FDA Chief Information Officer Vid Desai to discuss the potential advantages and pitfalls of this regulatory shift. If the agency can go from capturing just 2–5% of adverse events to 80% or more and automatically take action, healthcare stands to benefit greatly. But such a system is something biopharma companies need to prepare for. To blind proponents of deregulation, Desai issues this warning: “Be careful what you wish for.”

Featuring:

Vid Desai Former Chief Information Officer | FDA



Vid brings deep expertise in translating regulatory requirements into scalable and secure operational frameworks. Prior to the FDA, he served as CIO for several private equity-backed medical device companies—including Vyaire Medical, Endochoice, and Lake Region Medical—where he led global ERP integrations, divestitures, and post-acquisition transformations across many global sites. He also held senior technology leadership roles at Quintiles (now IQVIA) and GlaxoSmithKline, spearheading infrastructure modernization and global systems strategy.



With a first-class degree in Computer Science from Royal Holloway, University of London, Vid complements technical rigor with strategic foresight. His cross-sector experience enables him to advise healthcare enterprises on digital innovation, regulatory alignment, and scalable tech design. As a member of multiple advisory groups and recipient of honors including Forbes CIO Next and FedHealthIT Lifetime Achievement Awards, Vid is committed to empowering healthcare organizations to build tech ecosystems that are both resilient and mission focused.