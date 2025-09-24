Webinar: Data Lakes & FAIR Principles: Making Scientific Data Accessible and Actionable

Register to watch

Scientific data is growing exponentially, yet much of it remains siloed, difficult to access, and underutilized. For life sciences organizations, the ability to store, manage, and share research data effectively can directly accelerate discovery and development.

Join PTP, AWS and Quilt Data for an insightful webinar exploring how modern data lake architectures, built on AWS, can help your organization adopt FAIR data principles—Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable—to unlock the full potential of your scientific data.

In this session, you’ll learn:



Why FAIR data principles are essential for maximizing the value of research data

How AWS-powered data lakes enable secure, scalable, and compliant data storage and access

Best practices for structuring and curating scientific data to make it actionable

Real-world examples of life sciences organizations accelerating R&D through FAIR data strategies

Featured Speakers

Aaron Jeskey Principal Cloud Architect | PTP Aaron Jeskey leads cloud strategy and solution delivery at PTP, where he helps life sciences organizations harness the power of AWS to accelerate research and innovation. With over 15 years of experience in cloud architecture and IT operations, Aaron specializes in designing scalable, compliant, and AI-ready environments tailored to the unique needs of biotech and pharmaceutical companies. He is a trusted advisor to early-stage and enterprise clients alike, guiding them through cloud adoption, data modernization, and AI/ML enablement.