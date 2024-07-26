SUBSCRIBE
EssilorLuxottica: Publication of the 2024 Interim Financial Report

July 26, 2024 | 
Publication of the 2024 Interim Financial Report


Paris, France (July 26, 2024 – 6:30 pm) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met on July 25, 2024 to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

EssilorLuxottica’s 2024 Interim Financial Report has been published today. The Interim Financial Report comprises the First-half 2024 Management Report, the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, the Statutory Auditors’ Review Report on the Interim Financial Information and the Statement by the Person Responsible for the 2024 Interim Financial Report.

The Interim Financial Report can be downloaded from EssilorLuxottica’s website, under Investors – Financial Publications, or by clicking on:
https://www.essilorluxottica.com/en/cap/content/203124/

