News   Drug Development

ESSA Pharma to Present at the JonesHealthcare Seaside Summit

July 9, 2024 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. (“ESSA,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the JonesHealthcare Seaside Summit on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. PT.

David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the presentation and will also participate in a panel discussion titled “Innovations and Challenges in Prostate Cancer” at 9:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA’s website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days. The panel, “Innovations and Challenges in Prostate Cancer,” will not be webcast.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essaphrma.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

ESSA Pharma Inc.

Peter Virsik, Chief Operating Officer

778.331.0962

pvirsik@essapharma.com

Investors and Media:

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

essa@argotpartners.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essa-pharma-to-present-at-the-joneshealthcare-seaside-summit-302190883.html

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc

Northern California Canada Events California Northern California
