ESSA Pharma to Present at the JonesHealthcare Seaside Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. (“ESSA,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the JonesHealthcare Seaside Summit on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. PT.

David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the presentation and will also participate in a panel discussion titled “Innovations and Challenges in Prostate Cancer” at 9:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA’s website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days. The panel, “Innovations and Challenges in Prostate Cancer,” will not be webcast.

