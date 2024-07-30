Envision Pharma Group Announces the Appointment of Bill Shirey to President of Life Science Commercialization

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) announced today the appointment of Bill Shirey as President of Life Science Commercialization. Overseeing the Two Labs and Riparian brands, Bill will focus on enhancing Envision’s commercialization and compliance solutions, delivering customized strategies that help bring pharmaceutical products to market and maintain compliance across the product lifecycle through industry expertise, integration, and strategic implementation.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Bill Shirey to the Envision Pharma Group leadership team,” shared Howard Miller, CEO of Envision Pharma Group. “His deep understanding of commercialization strategies and ability to drive corporate growth aligns perfectly with our mission to support life sciences companies in bringing their products to market. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Prior to joining Envision, Bill held several key executive positions, including his most recent role as President of CuraScript SD. He also served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development for CuraScript SD and Matrix GPO, President and Principal Consultant at Icarian Strategic Solutions LLC, and Executive Vice President at BDI Pharma, Inc. His extensive experience in developing and implementing effective commercialization strategies will be invaluable in his new role at Envision.

“Envision’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the life sciences industry is well-known, and I am excited to work with the team to support our clients in achieving their commercialization goals,” said Bill Shirey. “Together, we will build on Envision’s strong foundation and drive further growth and success in the industry.”

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions.

