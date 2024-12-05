Resilience Announces Appointment of William S. Marth, RPh., MBA as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CEO--National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced that William S. Marth, RPh., MBA will become its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective today.





Mr. Marth is uniquely positioned to lead Resilience into its next chapter. Prior to this role, he served as President and COO, overseeing all development, manufacturing, and commercial activities at Resilience. In his new role, Bill will continue to strengthen the company’s commitment to delivering top-quality execution across pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial programs.

“It’s an honor to assume the role of CEO at Resilience,” said Mr. Marth. “Since joining the company, I’ve been continually inspired by the dedication of our employees and their commitment to delivering excellence to our customers. As CEO, I will maintain our unwavering focus on customer orientation, manufacturing high-quality products, and being a reliable partner to our clients. We will continue to innovate as a science-driven CDMO, leveraging existing technologies to develop targeted solutions that address our customers’ evolving needs.”

Prior to joining Resilience, Mr. Marth previously served as a Director (2012) and Chairman of the Board (2013) of AMRI (NASDAQ) (now known as Curia Global, Inc.) before assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer from 2014 through 2018. In 2017, Mr. Marth led the sale of AMRI to Carlyle and GTCR for $1.65 billion. Additionally, he previously served as President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. for the Americas and CEO of Teva North America and Teva USA.

