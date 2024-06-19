5 Top Companies Hiring Quality Assurance Jobs

Looking for quality assurance jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Over a dozen companies are hiring quality assurance professionals, with nearly 100 such jobs posted on BioSpace. The open positions are located across the United States, including in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, as well as in Canada.
If you’re interested in a quality assurance (QA) job, check out the opportunities at these five top companies.
- Eli Lilly has well over a dozen open QA positions in Indiana and North Carolina. Jobs include principal of quality assurance, lead QA technician (day shift) and quality assurance representative of parenteral.
- AbbVie has several QA job openings in Illinois, Texas and Massachusetts. Roles include senior manager of quality assurance, quality assurance associate for the night shift and senior manager of QA training.
- Moderna has several open QA positions in Massachusetts. Jobs include utility maintenance technician IV, manager of variations and senior manager of technical development quality assurance.
- Regeneron has several QA job openings in New York. Roles include supervisor of quality assurance (shop floor), associate manager QA (visual inspection) and manager of quality auditing (post audit).
- Resilience has several QA positions open in Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania as well as one in Ontario, Canada. Jobs include maintenance technician IV, director of sterility assurance and associate II of quality assurance.
