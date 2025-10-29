Resilience Announces Long-Term Financing of up to $825 Million to Accelerate CDMO Strategy

CINCINNATI--()--National Resilience (“Resilience”), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced long-term debt financing of up to $825 million from Oak Hill Advisors (“OHA”) to strengthen its balance sheet and fuel its growth plans. This new capital will enable Resilience to accelerate its CDMO business strategy and invest in its go-forward manufacturing operations anchored in Cincinnati and Toronto.This financing underscores Resilience’s critical role as a CDMO manufacturing sterile drugs at scale and on shore. OHA brings more than three decades of investment experience and a proven track record of supporting growth in the life sciences sector. Resilience remains focused on high-growth segments in the biopharmaceutical market to advance cell-based medicines, primarily biologics, and aseptic drug product operations. The company is in the process of expanding its Cincinnati facility into one of the largest, most advanced sterile injectable and device assembly and packaging operations in North America.William S. Marth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Resilience, said, “This financing is a pivotal step forward for our enterprise and positions us well to advance our ongoing transformation efforts backed by favorable industry tailwinds in the CDMO sector. This new capital will support the continued buildout of our core manufacturing operations and enable us to serve our customers with stability and excellence into the future, particularly at a time when pharmaceutical onshoring is a national priority. Partnering with OHA and our supportive long-time shareholders, we are confident that Resilience now has the right focus, footprint and financial profile to capitalize on the exciting strategic growth opportunities ahead.”“We believe Resilience is uniquely positioned to scale its advanced manufacturing capabilities and meet the increasing demand for complex medicines,” said Joe Goldschmid, Managing Director at OHA. “Our investment reflects conviction in the company’s leadership team, strategic positioning and ability to generate long-term value in a sector undergoing rapid transformation. We look forward to supporting Resilience as it expands its footprint and strengthens its role in the global biomanufacturing ecosystem.”The financing includes a $600 million first lien commitment from OHA. The initial tranche of $525 million is expected to be funded later in the fourth quarter, with the remainder of the financing in subsequent years as needed. Financing is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.In addition to obtaining the new term loan, Resilience has successfully resolved the lease obligations related to its underutilized sites, further optimizing its balance sheet.Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Resilience on the financing transaction.About ResilienceResilience is a North American contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on delivering high-quality, scalable manufacturing solutions for advanced therapies. With capabilities spanning biologics drug substance, cell-based therapies, and aseptic drug product manufacturing for both small and large molecules, Resilience partners with leading biopharma companies to bring complex medicines to market faster and more reliably. The company is building a streamlined, high-performance network designed to meet the evolving needs of clinical and commercial-stage innovators. For more information follow us on social media:About Oak Hill AdvisorsOak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm has approximately $98 billion in assets under management (AUM) across credit strategies, including private credit, distressed and special situation investments, high yield bonds, leveraged loans and collateralized loan obligations as of June 30, 2025. Additional information on OHA’s AUM calculation methodology can be found on the OHA website. OHA’s emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners allows for the provision of customized credit solutions across market cycles.With over 420 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visitMedia Contacts:Catherine HanleyVice President, Corporate CommunicationsResilienceNatalie HarvardHead of Investor Relations & Partner(212) 326-1505