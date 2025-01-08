CTMC and Syenex Launch Partnership to Accelerate Scalability of Cell Therapies

HOUSTON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTMC, a joint venture between MD Anderson Cancer Center and Resilience, has entered a partnership with Syenex to advance the scalability and efficiency of engineered T cell therapies. Through this collaboration, CTMC will gain access to Syenex’s bioengineering systems, which provide a significant improvement in gene delivery efficiency and engineering timelines.





Jason Bock, CEO of CTMC, stated, “Our mission is to accelerate the delivery of transformative cell therapies to patients. By incorporating Syenex’s advanced systems into our retroviral and lentiviral vector manufacturing platforms, we’ve expanded rapid access to a growing suite of validated technologies. This integration empowers us to provide comprehensive technical solutions to our biotech partners in order to address critical challenges in scalability and efficiency.”

Developed by Syenex to address the scalability challenges of traditional lentiviral and retroviral vectors used in T cell therapy manufacturing, SNX-T1 and SNX-T2 offer up to 10x improvements in gene delivery efficiency and manufacturing timelines, through advanced delivery vector engineering. By dramatically increasing the efficiency of gene delivery and reducing engineering timelines, these systems set a new benchmark for scalability and precision in cell therapy development. This partnership aligns with CTMC’s commitment to leveraging the most advanced tools and technologies to streamline manufacturing and clinical translation.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CTMC, an organization at the forefront of cell therapy innovation,” said Jay Rosanelli, CEO of Syenex. “Our SNX-T1 and SNX-T2 systems are designed to break barriers in cell therapy manufacturing, and we’re excited to see their transformative potential realized through CTMC’s world-class manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical expertise.”

This partnership showcases Syenex’s commitment to its “Open Science” model and CTMC’s dedication to developing integrated, scalable, cutting-edge technologies. By ensuring global access to its bioengineering systems and fostering strategic collaborations with industry leaders like CTMC, Syenex aims to democratize advanced therapeutic tools. Together, these organizations are uniquely positioned to accelerate the development of next-generation T cell therapies, paving the way for transformative treatments that reach patients faster and with greater impact.

About CTMC

CTMC – a joint venture between Resilience + MD Anderson Cancer Center – was created to accelerate the development and manufacturing of impactful cell therapies for patients with cancer. Our strategic position within the Texas Medical Center, combined with our expertise in TIL and CAR-T development, manufacturing, and regulatory, converge to enable an expedited path to IND for cell therapies. We start clinical trials faster and provide a clear path to robust commercialization. Follow us @ctmcplus on LinkedIn and visit our website at www.ctmc.com.

About Syenex

Syenex builds bioengineering technologies to unlock the future of human health. Leveraging the power of synthetic biology, we design scalable, precision-engineered components, empowering cell and gene therapy developers to cure disease and build the next generation of medicines. Designed to break the barriers that slow medical progress, our Open Science model ensures global access to our expanding toolkit and a network of scale-up partners, accelerating the path of breakthroughs from idea to impact for all of academia and biopharma. Since 2022, Syenex has rapidly built a portfolio of cell-specific bioengineering systems and established partnerships across the fields of immune cell, stem cell, and hepatocyte engineering. Learn more and get started at www.syenex.com

