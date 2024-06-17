SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Policy

BioSpace at #DIA2024: Convergence and Collaboration

June 17, 2024 | 
1 min read

BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠ and ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ bring live updates from ⁠the first day of #DIA2024⁠ in San Diego.

BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠ and ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ are bringing live updates from ⁠#DIA2024⁠ in San Diego this week where the first day kicked off with an inspiring story from Tom and Emily Whitehead of the ⁠Emily Whitehead Foundation⁠, setting the tone for patient-centric discussions.

The following panel featuring Emer Cooke, Chair, ICMRA an Executive Director, European Medicines Agency; Peter Marks, Director, CBER, FDA; Carsten Linnemann, CEO, Neogene Therapeutics, AstraZeneca Group; Dean Kamen, Founder, DEKA; and Stacy Hurt, Chief Patient Officer, Parexel emphasized the imperative of collaboration to improve outcomes, between regulatory bodies as well as with patients.

Tune in this week to hear more from the event!

Hosts

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, ⁠⁠⁠BioSpace⁠⁠⁠

Chantal Dresner, VP of Marketing, BioSpace⁠⁠⁠

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

Regulatory Podcasts
MORE INSIGHTS
Drug Delivery
The Unintended Consequences of Small Molecules
This episode focuses on a healthy discussion regarding the IRA, particularly the unintended consequences to small molecule development within the industry and for patients.
March 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Washington DC hi-tech smart city background. 3D rendering.
Business
Pricing, Politics and AI To Take Center Stage in 2024
As with any new year, 2024 presents new possibilities; though new and existing challenges are also poised to shape its trajectory. BioSpace reflects on the recent JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and future outlook with key opinion leaders who share their thoughts on the economic climate.
January 22, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Pictured: "Politics, Patients, and Pharma"/Nicole
Policy
The IRA: A Catalyst for Societal Change
Politics aside, both the government and the pharmaceutical industry want to bring affordable effective therapies to patients. Implementation is the obstacle. Working together is the only way to modify the IRA to do what it intends to do: benefit patients.
February 6, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis