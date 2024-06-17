BioSpace at #DIA2024: Convergence and Collaboration

BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠ and ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ are bringing live updates from ⁠#DIA2024⁠ in San Diego this week where the first day kicked off with an inspiring story from Tom and Emily Whitehead of the ⁠Emily Whitehead Foundation⁠, setting the tone for patient-centric discussions.

The following panel featuring Emer Cooke, Chair, ICMRA an Executive Director, European Medicines Agency; Peter Marks, Director, CBER, FDA; Carsten Linnemann, CEO, Neogene Therapeutics, AstraZeneca Group; Dean Kamen, Founder, DEKA; and Stacy Hurt, Chief Patient Officer, Parexel emphasized the imperative of collaboration to improve outcomes, between regulatory bodies as well as with patients.

Tune in this week to hear more from the event!

Hosts

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, ⁠⁠⁠BioSpace⁠⁠⁠

Chantal Dresner, VP of Marketing, BioSpace⁠⁠⁠

