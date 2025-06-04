eClinical Solutions to Lead Industry Discussions on Modernizing Clinical Trials at DIA 2025 and Series of Company Events This Summer

Global eClinical Connect events kick off this week, leading up to annual ENGAGE conference in the fall, as company continues to build innovative avenues to empower life sciences leaders

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced its participation in several June events, including the DIA 2025 Global Annual Meeting, a leading life sciences event that brings together industry professionals to drive large-scale collaboration and transformation in the sector. With the company’s commitment to supporting biopharma researchers in driving tomorrow’s breakthroughs, eClinical is also hosting the eClinical Connect event series, including two events in Europe, creating additional global forums for industry experts to share insights and actionable strategies to tackle today’s most pressing issues in the life sciences.

DIA 2025 Global Annual Meeting

Following years of industry and regulatory efforts to ensure inclusive and representative trials, including Diversity Action Plans, leaders are collaborating to make tangible progress on initiatives promoting clinical trial diversity. To support these efforts, eClinical Solutions will host a panel at DIA (June 15-19 in Washington, DC) titled "Techquity in Digital Trials: Tech, Data, and Operationalizing Equity in Clinical Research," which will explore how biopharma can leverage data foundations and technological advancements - including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) - to improve access and representation in clinical trials.

eClinical Solutions’ Katrina Rice, Chief Delivery Officer of Biometrics Services, will chair the panel and be joined by industry authorities including Patrick Gee, Patient Advocate, Founder and Chief Executive Hope Dealer at iAdvocate, Inc., Nicole Ward, Senior Product Manager, Business Insights and Technology at Bristol Myers Squibb, and Del Smith, CEO and Co-founder at Acclinate. The discussion will focus on critical areas where technology and analytics can help facilitate health equity advancement, outline concrete use cases where technology and data can support equitable clinical research, and detail non-technical success factors needed to wholly support data-driven technology. The conversation will take place June 18 between 1:45 pm - 2:45 pm ET.

eClinical Connect

In addition to its presence at this premier industry conference, the company will host three complimentary, global eClinical Connect events this month, which feature timely and informative panel discussions:

“With a massive technology reinvention upon us thanks to the growing power and priority level of AI, it was important for us to supplement distinguished industry events like DIA with additional forums for collaboration with our clients and other life sciences stakeholders to discuss the most effective clinical trial strategies and approaches,” said Raj Indupuri, Co-founder and CEO at eClinical Solutions. “During this unprecedented time, we must carefully examine how to most effectively harness AI tools safely with trust to improve key industry pain points. We are proud to convene top minds in life sciences at our eClinical Connect events to not only discuss unlocking AI’s potential across the clinical data lifecycle, but also dive into other pertinent topics including holistic RBQM and risk-based approaches to optimize cycle times and future-proof trials, ultimately delivering innovative therapies to patients faster."

eClinical Solutions has also revealed details into this year’s ENGAGE Annual Conference, which will be held October 29-30 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will provide executives the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in AI-driven innovation, insight into risk-based strategies to optimize decision-making, and tactical ways teams can reduce cycle times and improve efficiency.

To learn more about these events, including how you can register to attend, visit the eClinical Solutions website: https://www.eclinicalsol.com/events/.

About eClinical Solutions

eClinical Solutions’ industry-leading data & analytics platform, elluminate®, and biometrics services experts help biopharma researchers at large, mid-size, and emerging life sciences organizations manage trial complexity in less time and with fewer resources. Clients get accurate and timely data insights for better decision-making – enabling them to reduce cycle times, improve productivity, easily scale, and develop tomorrow’s breakthroughs with today’s resources. eClinical is a privately-held, purpose-driven company with a global workforce and winner of the 2025 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award, 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award, and Great Place To Work® India Certification™. Learn more at www.eclinicalsol.com and follow eClinical Solutions on LinkedIn.

