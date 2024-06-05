SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

BioSpace x DIA: Robust Integrated Regulatory Strategies

June 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

How do we ensure strategic vision and thoughtful implementation when pursuing new opportunities in science and technology? Our guests discuss challenges around reimbursement, intellectual property, change management and the critical nature of early engagement.

Strategic vision and education are paramount as the science and technology converge. While each country has the same focus, which is the right drug product at the right time, they have different cultures, regulatory processes, and reimbursement. Understanding the differences are essential for regulatory professionals.

At the end of the session, Tamei Elliot, associate director, scientific programs (Americas) DIA and I discuss some of the emerging themes at the DIA Global Annual Meetingv2024.

This discussion is part three of a precursor of the roundtable discussion: Pioneering New Frontiers: Advanced Drug Delivery Technologies and Cell/Gene Therapies in Combination Products taking place at the DIA 2024 Global meeting.

James Wabby, Global Head, Regulatory Affairs, Emerging Technologies and Combination Products, AbbVie is chairing the discussion between Rob Schulz, President and Chief operating officer of Suttons Creek, William Daunch, Chief Technology Officer, Focal Medical, Inc, Andrea Gray, Biomedical Engineer Advisor, CBER, FDA, and Michael Lehmicke, Senior Vice President, Science and Industry Affairs, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

Lori Ellis will be covering DIA Global Annual meeting 2024, June 16-20 in San Diego.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, ⁠⁠⁠BioSpace⁠⁠⁠

Guests

⁠⁠James Wabby⁠⁠, Global Head, Regulatory Affairs, Emerging Technologies and Combination Products, ⁠⁠AbbVie, United States⁠⁠

⁠⁠Rob Schulz⁠⁠, President and COO, ⁠⁠Suttons Creek, Inc., United States

Tamei Elliott, Associate Director, Scientific Programs (Americas), DIA

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Podcasts Denatured
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
September 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
Lilly’s DTC Obesity Push, Layoffs, and an Eye on Ocular Diseases
September 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Authorizes New Mpox Vaccine, COVID-19 Booster
September 3, 2024
 · 
173 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
U.S. Capitol surrounded by money and pill bottles/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Editorial
With Lilly’s Zepbound Price Cut and Novo’s Impending Senate Hearing, Wegovy Is in the Hot Seat
August 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin