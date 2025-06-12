Sesen to Showcase Specialized Language Solutions and Debut SesenGPT at DIA 2025

Boston, MA – June 13, 2025 – Sesen, a language service brand specializing exclusively in life sciences translation, is proud to announce its participation in the DIA 2025 Global Annual Meeting, taking place June 15–19, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The company will spotlight its regulatory-grade translation services and unveil SesenGPT, a proprietary large language model (LLM) engine built specifically for the life sciences industry.

With growing demand for accurate, scalable, and compliant language solutions in drug development and commercialization, Sesen offers an integrated platform tailored to global clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and patient engagement. At DIA, the Sesen team will meet with biopharmaceutical sponsors, CROs, and regulatory professionals to explore how specialized human-in-the-loop workflows and next-generation AI can accelerate global product timelines.

SesenGPT, developed using leading LLMs and fine-tuned on life sciences data, supports multilingual terminology alignment, QA automation, and faster turnaround for regulated content. Unlike generic AI engines, SesenGPT is purpose-built to address the domain-specific requirements of clinical documentation, labeling, and eCOA translation workflows.

“DIA is the ideal venue to connect with our clients and partners across the life sciences ecosystem,” said Shunee Yee, President and CEO. “With SesenGPT, we’re combining AI innovation with human expertise to deliver language solutions that meet the highest standards of accuracy and compliance.”

Sesen will be exhibiting at Booth #2013 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. To schedule a meeting with the Sesen team, please visit: www.sesen.com/events/book-meeting-dia-2025.

To learn more about Sesen’s capabilities, visit www.sesen.com, or explore our services for clinical trials, drug labeling and packaging, and regulatory submissions.

