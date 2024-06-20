SUBSCRIBE
BioSpace at #DIA2024: Workforce Trends, Trial Design, Peter Marks & Recap

June 20, 2024 | 
1 min read

BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠ and ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ bring live updates from ⁠day three of #DIA2024⁠ in San Diego.

BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠ and ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ are bringing live updates from ⁠#DIA2024⁠ in San Diego this week where we’ve been attending sessions on trial design, digital twins, cell and gene therapy regulation, clinical research workforce trends, professional development and many more. We discuss some of our key takeaways and event highlights, including Lori’s exclusive interview with CBER director Dr. Peter Marks.

Hosts

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, ⁠⁠⁠BioSpace⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠Chantal Dresner⁠, VP of Marketing, BioSpace

Podcasts Denatured
