Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Clinical Research Innovation at DIA Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, is embracing the theme of the 60th annual Drug Information Association (DIA) annual meeting today in San Diego – “Charting New Horizons.” The same day the business earns a CRO Leadership Award for the 13th consecutive year, it’s also hosting a DIA innovation panel for customers on accelerating drug development with real-world data and technology.

“Innovation is the lifeblood of clinical research, and in today’s complex drug-development environment, pharmaceutical and biotech leaders not only seek data-driven and technology-forward solutions, but trusted partnership and exceptional service delivery,” said Sebastian Pacios, M.D., senior vice president and president, clinical research, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We’re honored to receive a CRO Leadership Award recognizing our performance for our customers. We’re proud to offer comprehensive drug development products and services including integrated CRO and CDMO solutions, which provide customers a wide range of innovative capabilities to streamline the drug development journey from molecule to medicine to market.”

The DIA innovation panel, “Accelerating Drug Development through the Convergence of RWD and Technology,” led by experts from Thermo Fisher’s PPD clinical research business, will focus on how the proliferation of real-world data (RWD) sources and advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence and wearables, have fueled the use of real-world evidence (RWE) in drug development. This intersection provides invaluable insights to help researchers make smarter, faster decisions to advance and optimize product development. The panel features clinical research leaders Gino Pirri, vice president, product and technology; Ariel Berger, MPH, executive director, integrated solutions, Evidera; John Van Hoy, MBA, executive director, data science and advanced analytics; and moderator Peter Wahl, MLA, MS, ScD, vice president and global head of scientific affairs, CorEvitas. DIA attendees are invited to join the panel discussion today at 12:55 p.m. PDT in Innovation Theater #2 in the exhibit hall at the San Diego Convention Center and meet with the PPD clinical research team in booth #1327 in the exhibit hall.

Today also marks the 13th consecutive year the PPD clinical research business has been honored in the CRO Leadership Awards, a partnership between two Life Science Connect publications, Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader, and Industry Standard Research (ISR), the organization’s research affiliate. Based on research from ISR’s annual quality benchmarking surveys, CRO services are evaluated on more than 20 performance metrics. Research participants are recruited from a wide range of pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies and are screened for decision-making influence and authority with clinical research suppliers. The awards are presented in five categories: capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality and reliability. The PPD clinical research business was recognized in all five categories.

Thermo Fisher’s connected capabilities across drug development include a streamlined clinical research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) solution, combining the expertise and technology of a contract research organization (CRO) and a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) – delivering speed, simplicity and scalability to clinical trials, drug development and manufacturing. Coordinating activities across all stages of drug development with integrated CRO and CDMO solutions ensures simplified and scalable pathways, from concept to market. One innovative Thermo Fisher solution is integrating investigational product manufacturing, clinical trial delivery and clinical supplies logistics into a unified process, simplifying and accelerating drug development and enhancing the trial participation experience for patients and research sites.

Also at DIA, the company unveiled a new brand look for PPD clinical research services to align with the Thermo Fisher brand. The brand evolution modernizes the appearance and visually represents Thermo Fisher’s connected capabilities.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240616185585/en/