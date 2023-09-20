SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioCapital

Elutia to Participate in a Panel Discussion at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 20, 2023 | 
1 min read

Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a company pioneering drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a panel at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a company pioneering drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a panel at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. The panel discussion will take place in New York on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8:00 am ET.

A live webcast of the panel can be accessed by visiting the Company’s Events & Presentations webpage or by clicking here. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com


Primary Logo

Events Maryland
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Adcomms
FDA Adcomm Calls for Changes in Perioperative Lung Cancer Trials
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA sign outside its office in Maryland
Regulatory
FDA Issues Final Guidance for Using Real-World Data in Drug Applications
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen