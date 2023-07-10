Eli Lilly Selects ABEC for World’s Largest Single-Use Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ABEC, a leader in engineered solutions and services for biotech manufacturing, announced it will deliver multiple Custom Single Run (CSR®) single-use systems to Eli Lilly and Company’s next-generation biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Limerick, Ireland. ABEC’s large-scale CSR Bioreactors will be at the heart of the facility, and ABEC will also manufacture, test, and install large-scale CSR GenMix systems. Equipment deliveries are scheduled for Q3 2023.

Lilly selected ABEC to support Basis of Design (BOD) engineering of the facility’s upstream and downstream processes utilizing ABEC’s CSR technology. The BOD effort leveraged key CSR benefits in scale, performance, customizability, and supply chain security to meet Lilly’s design goals for the facility.

ABEC’s customized CSR systems allow Lilly to significantly leverage their extensive process and operations experience from other plants in their network, supporting rapid startup, high productivity, seamless technology transfer, and full regulatory compliance. The CSR Bioreactors’ superior mixing and mass transfer performance will enable Lilly’s high-density cell culture processes. The CSR GenMix systems will support large scale harvest and purification.

“ABEC is proud to be partnering with Lilly on this important project,” said Scott Pickering, ABEC CEO and Chairman. “We are pleased that our unique CSR products and customized, flexible approach will support Lilly’s vision for state-of-the-art manufacturing.”

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering engineered process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biotech industry. The majority of the world’s pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today’s leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed, and serviced by ABEC. ABEC’s unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC’s turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit abec.com, email info@abec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710970034/en/