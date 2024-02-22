Elanco to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences.
On Thursday, February 29, Todd Young, executive vice president and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2024 Animal Health Summit at 2:10 p.m. ET.
On Monday, March 4, Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET.
On Tuesday, March 12, Todd Young, executive vice president and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Live audio webcasts will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. Replays will be available for approximately 30 days.
