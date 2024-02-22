Elanco to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GREENFIELD, Ind., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences.

On Thursday, February 29, Todd Young, executive vice president and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2024 Animal Health Summit at 2:10 p.m. ET.

On Monday, March 4, Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday, March 12, Todd Young, executive vice president and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. Replays will be available for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose– all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

