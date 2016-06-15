Eight Massachusetts High Schools Selected For MassBioEd BioTeach Program

MassBioEd will grant a total of $80,000 to public schools as part of the BioTeach Training & Equipment Grant Program

June 14, 2016 (CAMBRIDGE, MA)—The MassBioEd Foundation (MassBioEd) announced today that it will award eight Massachusetts public high schools with grant funding through the BioTeach Training and Equipment Grant program. MassBioEd will grant a total of $80,000 across the eight schools to be used to purchase lab equipment and consumables that support life sciences-related laboratory activities in the 2016-2017 school year.

Grant awardees will receive funding to purchase the equipment they need to implement a specific laboratory or activity that provides students with an authentic, hands-on science experience. As a key part of the program, teachers chosen to receive grant funds will also receive intensive, lab-based training and one-on-one mentoring.

“Studies conclusively show that students who partake in hands-on, lab-based activities learn more and are more likely to continue studies in the life sciences,” said Peter Abair, Executive Director of MassBioEd. “We commend these schools for making the commitment to offer students more advanced life sciences programs through our BioTeach program.”

Through the support of corporate and foundation funding partners, MassBioEd will support the following schools as this year’s BioTeach Training and Equipment Grant Program cohort:

• Agawam High School – Agawam, MA

• Hampshire Regional High School – Westhampton, MA

• Holyoke High School – Holyoke, MA

• Monson High School – Monson, MA

• North Attleborough High School – North Attleborough, MA

• Shepherd Hill Regional High School – Dudley, MA

• Tewksbury Memorial High School – Tewksbury, MA

• Watertown High School – Watertown, MA

Agawam High School, Holyoke High School, Monson High School, Shepherd Hill Regional High School, and Tewksbury Memorial High School are new to the MassBioEd BioTeach program. Watertown High School previously received funding in 2005. Hampshire Regional High School and North Attleborough High School previously received funding in 2008.

BioTeach, MassBioEd’s flagship program, strives to deepen the ability of public high school teachers to more fully engage students through lab-centered, inquiry-based instructional techniques. BioTeach provides training to approximately 150 public school teachers annually, benefitting thousands of public high school students. BioTeach is funded through the support of corporate and foundation donors.

