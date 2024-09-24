Toro Neurovascular Announces First Patient Treated in Clinical Trial for SuperBore Aspiration Catheter for Acute Ischemic Stroke

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toro Neurovascular, an innovative medical device company, is excited to announce the successful treatment of the first patient using its Toro 88 SuperBore Aspiration Catheter as part of a first-in-man clinical study. The procedure, performed by esteemed neurosurgeon Nobuyuki Sakai, MD, DMSc., and his staff at Shimizu Hospital in Japan, marks a key milestone in Toro’s mission to transform stroke treatment through cutting-edge technology.





Dr. Sakai, President of Seijinkai Shimizu Hospital, commented, “Toro 88’s performance was exceptional, particularly in accessing the intricate anatomy of the cerebral vasculature. Its ability to efficiently remove large clot burden and navigate challenging conditions is impressive. I am pleased to be part of this study, which has the potential to significantly enhance stroke treatment and improve patient outcomes.”

Toro’s innovative catheter technology is poised to establish a new standard for navigating complex neurovascular anatomy. Featuring MicroFlex™ Technology, a reinforced micro-wire design, the Toro 88 catheter was engineered from the ground up for enhanced control and navigation through tortuous, challenging conditions. Its advanced support profile is designed to provide exceptional maneuverability, precision, and efficient access the M1 segment of the middle cerebral artery (MCA). With a vessel-matched 0.088-inch lumen, Toro 88 aims to enable complete clot ingestion, potentially transforming patient outcomes.

“Our goal is to improve patient outcomes through innovation, and we are excited to showcase how our technology may streamline clot access and removal,” said Hyung Posalit, CEO of Toro Neurovascular. “We are committed to developing high-performance devices that make a meaningful difference in stroke patient outcomes. This milestone is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create real-world benefits for patients.”

Toro is driven by the potential to make a profound impact on thrombectomy procedures, and the first use of the Toro 88 SuperBore Catheter in Japan marks a critical step toward realizing this vision. The company believes that its devices will offer physicians an improved first-line stroke treatment, possibly delivering faster and more effective results. Toro catheters have the potential to significantly elevate the standard of stroke care and expand access to stroke therapy in developing regions, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Toro 88 SuperBore Aspiration Catheter is not commercially available for use in any country.

About Toro Neurovascular:

Toro Neurovascular is at the forefront of designing advanced medical devices that incorporate cutting-edge technology to improve the standard of care for stroke patients worldwide.

