How AI Could Ease Tension in Clinical Trials

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Designating something “safe” in this industry means acceptable risk. AI can help us improve acceptable risks if it is used appropriately. However, industry experts must be thoughtful and responsible in their use of AI within clinical trials.

In the third episode of our mini series on artificial intelligence, our guests explore the challenges and benefits of integrating technology into the lives of patients.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠⁠Mike King⁠⁠⁠⁠, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Moritz von Stosch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Chief Innovation Officer, DataHow

⁠⁠⁠⁠Nindhana Paranthaman⁠⁠⁠⁠, Executive Medical Director, Clinical Development, Summit Therapeutics

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Paul Agapow⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Data Science, BioNTech

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.