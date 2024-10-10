SUBSCRIBE
How AI Could Ease Tension in Clinical Trials

October 10, 2024 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In the third episode of our mini series on artificial intelligence, Lori and guests continue their exploratory discussion on AI and the opportunity in patient lives.

Designating something “safe” in this industry means acceptable risk. AI can help us improve acceptable risks if it is used appropriately. However, industry experts must be thoughtful and responsible in their use of AI within clinical trials.

In the third episode of our mini series on artificial intelligence, our guests explore the challenges and benefits of integrating technology into the lives of patients.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠⁠Mike King⁠⁠⁠⁠, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Moritz von Stosch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Chief Innovation Officer, DataHow

⁠⁠⁠⁠Nindhana Paranthaman⁠⁠⁠⁠, Executive Medical Director, Clinical Development, Summit Therapeutics

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Paul Agapow⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Data Science, BioNTech

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
