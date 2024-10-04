Clasp Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data Evaluating Novel T Cell Engager Targeting p53 Mutant Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, MA. & ROCKVILLE, MD.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clasp Therapeutics, a biotechnology company bringing unparalleled precision to immuno-oncology using next-generation T cell engagers (TCEs), today announced it will present comprehensive preclinical data demonstrating the selectivity and activity of CLSP-1025, a TCE targeting a common p53 mutation, at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held November 8 - 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas and virtually.





Presentation Details:

Title: CLSP-1025, a novel bispecific T cell engager targeting a p53 R175H mutant peptide presented by HLA-A*02:01

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 1061

Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2024, at 9 a.m. CT – 7 p.m. CT

Location: Exhibit Halls AB, George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX

Presenters: Justina X Caushi, Alec R Andrews, James Bingham, Lenore Cullen, Anthony S Gizzi, Gillian A Kingsbury, Kaleigh Krapfl, Madison Curtis Siok, Catherine Souza, Kate Stokes and Michael F Maloney

About Clasp Therapeutics, Inc.

Clasp is pioneering precision in immuno-oncology through next-generation T cell engagers (TCEs) that target tumor-specific oncogenic driver mutations common across hard-to-treat cancers. Clasp’s platform identifies mutation-associated neoantigens and develops TCEs that can selectively bind HLA (human leukocyte antigen)-presented peptides derived from these oncogenic drivers. These innovative pHLAreTM molecules, precise HLA redirecting engagers, direct all T cell types to destroy the tumor. With their unique properties, Clasp’s TCEs are adaptable for application across a variety of cancers with high unmet need. Please visit www.clasptx.com to learn more.

Contacts



Media:

Michael Galfetti

Ten Bridge Communications

757-759-2576

mgalfetti@tenbridgecommunications.com