Pictured: T cells attacking cancer/ iStock, Design
Clasp Emerges with $150M Series A Financing to Advance T Cell Engagers
Clasp Therapeutics announced Wednesday that the Series A funding, which was led in part by Novo Holdings, will support development of its T cell engagers for highly specific tumor targeting.
March 20, 2024
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Clasp Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data Evaluating Novel T Cell Engager Targeting p53 Mutant Solid Tumors
October 4, 2024
1 min read
Business
Clasp Therapeutics Launches With $150 Million to Pioneer Precision Immuno-Oncology Using Next-Generation T Cell Engagers With Unparalleled Specificity
March 20, 2024
4 min read