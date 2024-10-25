News
Clasp Therapeutics
Clasp Emerges with $150M Series A Financing to Advance T Cell Engagers
Clasp Therapeutics announced Wednesday that the Series A funding, which was led in part by Novo Holdings, will support development of its T cell engagers for highly specific tumor targeting.
March 20, 2024
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Drug Development
Clasp Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data Evaluating Novel T Cell Engager Targeting p53 Mutant Solid Tumors
October 4, 2024
1 min read
Business
Clasp Therapeutics Launches With $150 Million to Pioneer Precision Immuno-Oncology Using Next-Generation T Cell Engagers With Unparalleled Specificity
March 20, 2024
4 min read