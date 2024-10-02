BMS’ Schizophrenia Approval, Pfizer’s Sudden Sickle Cell Withdrawal and Roche’s Pharma Day

> Listen on Spotify

Bristol Myers Squibb notched one of this year’s biggest approvals as the FDA greenlit Cobenfy, formerly KarXT, as the first novel treatment for schizophrenia in 35 years. Cobenfy’s origins go nearly as far back, beginning as an Alzheimer’s hopeful developed by current obesity rivals Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. On a lower note, Pfizer withdrew sickle cell medicine Oxbryta from the market, sending patients and advocates scrambling for more information.

In other news, Roche hosted a Pharma Day event where it touted the $850 million acquisition of a portfolio of CDK inhibitors from Regor Pharmaceuticals and projected $3.6 billion in annual sales from three Carmot Therapeutics-acquired obesity and diabetes drug candidates. For those companies not bringing in billions of dollars, royalty financing provides an attractive option. And news editor Greg Slabodkin gives a preview of the upcoming Meeting on the Mesa.

Plus, BioSpace looks at how the new abortion and IVF laws could impact women’s health research. With nearly a dozen abortion-related measures on state ballots this year, this will be an area to watch during next month’s elections.