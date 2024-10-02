SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

BMS’ Schizophrenia Approval, Pfizer’s Sudden Sickle Cell Withdrawal and Roche’s Pharma Day

October 2, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Greg Slabodkin, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong

Bristol Myers Squibb wins approval for the first novel schizophrenia drug in decades; Pfizer pulls Oxbryta from the market; new IVF and abortion laws could derail women’s health research; Roche touts CDK inhibitor deal and obesity pipeline and BioSpace heads to Meeting on the Mesa.

Bristol Myers Squibb notched one of this year’s biggest approvals as the FDA greenlit Cobenfy, formerly KarXT, as the first novel treatment for schizophrenia in 35 years. Cobenfy’s origins go nearly as far back, beginning as an Alzheimer’s hopeful developed by current obesity rivals Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. On a lower note, Pfizer withdrew sickle cell medicine Oxbryta from the market, sending patients and advocates scrambling for more information.

In other news, Roche hosted a Pharma Day event where it touted the $850 million acquisition of a portfolio of CDK inhibitors from Regor Pharmaceuticals and projected $3.6 billion in annual sales from three Carmot Therapeutics-acquired obesity and diabetes drug candidates. For those companies not bringing in billions of dollars, royalty financing provides an attractive option. And news editor Greg Slabodkin gives a preview of the upcoming Meeting on the Mesa.

Plus, BioSpace looks at how the new abortion and IVF laws could impact women’s health research. With nearly a dozen abortion-related measures on state ballots this year, this will be an area to watch during next month’s elections.

Regulatory FDA Schizophrenia Sickle cell disease Policy Podcasts
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace.
