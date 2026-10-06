SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business   Deals

Shionogi makes $2B rare disease play with IntraBio buy

October 6, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Merger and acquisition concept. Collage banner with halftone hands reaching out to each other on puzzle background. Handshake, partnership, cooperation, success deal. Modern retro vector illustration

iStock, Cristina Gaidau

With its acquisition of IntraBio, Shionogi will gain ownership over Aqneursa, which could hit peak global sales of $1 billion across its two indications in Niemann-Pick disease type C and ataxia-telangiectasia, according to Jefferies.

Shionogi has moved to acquire commercial-stage IntraBio for $2 billion upfront just weeks after the Texas-based biotech secured an FDA approval in a rare disease for which there are no other treatments.

The centerpiece of the deal is IntraBio’s Aqneursa, which the FDA cleared in September 2024 for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), an ultrarare, progressive genetic disorder that impacts lysosomal storage and can cause life-threatening complications. There are around 1,000 potential patients with NPC in the U.S., according to a Monday note from Jefferies. IntraBio’s net sales last year, all from Aqneursa in NPC, hit $68 million, according to a company release on Monday.

Just a few weeks ago, IntraBio scored another rare disease approval for Aqneursa, expanding its use to patients with ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), a prematurely fatal disease that involves the progressive degeneration of the cerebellum. The drug is the first and only treatment to receive approval for A-T worldwide.

IntraBio continues to study Aqneursa in other rare diseases, including GM2 gangliosidoses, inherited cerebellar ataxias and CACNA1A-related disorders. The biotech, founded in 2015, is also developing treatments for common disorders like migraine and dementias.

Assuming that A-T has a similar patient population to NPC, “sales of several hundred million dollars should be achievable in the US alone,” Jefferies wrote, estimating $1 billion in global peak sales for the drug.

Given this revenue potential, IntraBio’s $2 billion price tag “looks reasonable or slightly undervalued,” the analysts continued, while cautioning that efforts to bolster disease awareness to boost diagnoses “will incur costs.”

For Shionogi, the IntraBio acquisition “offers readily achievable synergies and fits Shionogi’s growth strategy by strengthening its rare disease development capabilities,” Jefferies added.

The Japanese drugmaker’s rare disease portfolio is currently anchored by the ALS drug Radicava. Shionogi acquired Radicava from Tanabe Pharma in December 2025 for $2.5 billion plus certain sales-based royalties. Beyond Radicava, Shionogi also touts rare disease pipeline programs in Fragile X syndrome and Jordan’s syndrome.

Shionogi is actively seeking out M&A opportunities, chairperson and CEO Isao Teshirogi said in August. Aside from IntraBio and Tanabe, the Japanese pharma in May last year moved to absorb Japan Tobacco’s Torii Pharmaceutical for around $1 billion, gaining products such as the atopic dermatitis cream Vtama and the oral drug Miticure for dust mite allergies.

Despite a slowdown in Q3, 2026 is still shaping up to be a big year for M&A. Recent standout takeovers include Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ acquisition of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals—a deal originally billed to be worth $10 billion but which has been valued at $8.8 billion by S&P Capital IQ, after taking into account debt and other factors. Telix Pharmaceuticals also made waves last month after it revealed designs to absorb the radiopharma specialist ITM Isotope Technologies Munich for $1.65 billion upfront.

Banner sketch collage of business people handshake gesture approval project development success colleagues cooperation support.
Mergers & acquisitions
M&A slows in Q3 but Vertex snags one of the year’s biggest in $10B Crinetics buy
After a frantic second quarter, M&A steadied with just under $30 billion across 22 total transactions, according to a BioSpace analysis.
October 1, 2026
 · 
1 min read
Read more

Rare diseases
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of life sciences professionals at work performing different tasks
Business
BioSpace 40 Under 40 winners make their mark on biopharma
October 6, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Bull and Bear market on white, concept of stock market exchange or financial analysis
Business
Significant stock movers of September: Viking soars, Longeveron slides
October 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
3d render, open blue door isolated on blue background, yellow light going through the slot. Architectural design element. Modern minimal concept. Opportunity metaphor.
Layoffs
2 Massachusetts biotechs call it quits
October 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Door to Heaven. Arched passage open to heaven`s sky. Light at end of the tunnel. Hope metaphor.
Licensing
Lilly doubles down on Gate alliance to unlock new drug class with another $870M+ in biobucks
October 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie