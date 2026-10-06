Shionogi makes $2B rare disease play with IntraBio buy

Shionogi has moved to acquire commercial-stage IntraBio for $2 billion upfront just weeks after the Texas-based biotech secured an FDA approval in a rare disease for which there are no other treatments.

The centerpiece of the deal is IntraBio’s Aqneursa, which the FDA cleared in September 2024 for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), an ultrarare, progressive genetic disorder that impacts lysosomal storage and can cause life-threatening complications. There are around 1,000 potential patients with NPC in the U.S., according to a Monday note from Jefferies. IntraBio’s net sales last year, all from Aqneursa in NPC, hit $68 million, according to a company release on Monday.

Just a few weeks ago, IntraBio scored another rare disease approval for Aqneursa, expanding its use to patients with ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), a prematurely fatal disease that involves the progressive degeneration of the cerebellum. The drug is the first and only treatment to receive approval for A-T worldwide.

IntraBio continues to study Aqneursa in other rare diseases, including GM2 gangliosidoses, inherited cerebellar ataxias and CACNA1A-related disorders. The biotech, founded in 2015, is also developing treatments for common disorders like migraine and dementias.

Assuming that A-T has a similar patient population to NPC, “sales of several hundred million dollars should be achievable in the US alone,” Jefferies wrote, estimating $1 billion in global peak sales for the drug.

Given this revenue potential, IntraBio’s $2 billion price tag “looks reasonable or slightly undervalued,” the analysts continued, while cautioning that efforts to bolster disease awareness to boost diagnoses “will incur costs.”

For Shionogi, the IntraBio acquisition “offers readily achievable synergies and fits Shionogi’s growth strategy by strengthening its rare disease development capabilities,” Jefferies added.

The Japanese drugmaker’s rare disease portfolio is currently anchored by the ALS drug Radicava. Shionogi acquired Radicava from Tanabe Pharma in December 2025 for $2.5 billion plus certain sales-based royalties. Beyond Radicava, Shionogi also touts rare disease pipeline programs in Fragile X syndrome and Jordan’s syndrome.

Shionogi is actively seeking out M&A opportunities, chairperson and CEO Isao Teshirogi said in August. Aside from IntraBio and Tanabe, the Japanese pharma in May last year moved to absorb Japan Tobacco’s Torii Pharmaceutical for around $1 billion, gaining products such as the atopic dermatitis cream Vtama and the oral drug Miticure for dust mite allergies.

Despite a slowdown in Q3, 2026 is still shaping up to be a big year for M&A. Recent standout takeovers include Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ acquisition of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals—a deal originally billed to be worth $10 billion but which has been valued at $8.8 billion by S&P Capital IQ, after taking into account debt and other factors. Telix Pharmaceuticals also made waves last month after it revealed designs to absorb the radiopharma specialist ITM Isotope Technologies Munich for $1.65 billion upfront.