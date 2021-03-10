DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present Research at International Stroke Virtual Conference

The International Stroke Conference is the world’s premier meeting dedicated to advancing the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease. The virtual event will be held March 17-19, 2021. For additional information visit: https://professional.heart.org/es/meetings/international-stroke-conference.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases. To learn more about DiaMedica, please visit www.diamedica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005125/en/