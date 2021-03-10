SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present Research at International Stroke Virtual Conference

March 10, 2021 | 
1 min read

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel recombinant proteins in the treatments for neurological and kidney diseases, today announced it will be presenting a plenary talk at the American Heart Association 2021 International Stroke Conference titled “Safety and Tolerability of Recombinant Human Tissue Kallikrein (DM199) In Acute Ischemic Stroke: A Randomized Clinical Trial”.

The International Stroke Conference is the world’s premier meeting dedicated to advancing the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease. The virtual event will be held March 17-19, 2021. For additional information visit: https://professional.heart.org/es/meetings/international-stroke-conference.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases. To learn more about DiaMedica, please visit www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Tim McCarthy
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

