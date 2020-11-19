DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc.. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders, is pleased to announce that Rick Pauls, President and CEO of DiaMedica, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Growth Conference. The fireside chat will be available on the Piper Sandler Conference website to registered attendees on November 23rd at 10:00 AM ET to December 3, 2020.

The Company will host the one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

A replay of the fireside chat can be accessed under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of our website at https://ir.diamedica.com/events-and-presentations

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

