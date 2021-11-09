DiaMedica Therapeutics to Attend the 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference November 16, 2021

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that it will be participating in the 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering serious diseases. Its lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Based on promising early clinical results, DiaMedica has initiated and commenced enrollment in its ReMEDy Phase 2/3 trial in the treatment of AIS and is completing enrollment in its REDUX Phase 2 trial for the treatment of certain rare and significant unmet causes of CKD. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.
Contacts
Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com
For Investor Inquiries:
Tim McCarthy
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
tim@lifesciadvisors.com
