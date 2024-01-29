SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at International Stroke Conference

January 29, 2024 | 
2 min read

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced a poster presentation of the design and rationale for ReMEDy2, the planned pivotal phase 2/3 trial of DM199 in AIS patients, at the American Heart Association 2024 International Stroke Conference being held in Phoenix, AZ from February 7 – 9, 2024.

DiaMedica Presents the Protocol and Rationale for ReMEDy2, a Pivotal Trial in Patients Suffering Acute Ischemic Stroke Ineligible for tPA and/or Mechanical Thrombectomy

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently focused on developing recombinant KLK1 (DM199) for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS), today announced a poster presentation of the design and rationale for ReMEDy2, the planned pivotal phase 2/3 trial of DM199 in AIS patients, at the American Heart Association 2024 International Stroke Conference being held in Phoenix, AZ from February 7 – 9, 2024. For information about the event, visit: https://professional.heart.org/en/meetings/international-stroke-conference.

The DiaMedica poster is:

Poster Title: “Phase 2/3 Adaptive Design, Randomized Double-blind Placebo-controlled Study To Evaluate The Safety And Efficacy Of Dm199 For The Treatment Of Acute Ischemic Stroke (ReMEDy2 Trial)”

The poster will be located in Poster Hall 5-6 (Poster Board CTP36). On Thursday February 8, 2024, from 7:00 PM – 07:30 PM. Dr. Scott Kasner, ReMEDy2 trial National Principal Investigator, will be present to answer questions about the poster. Following the session, a reprint of the poster will be accessible from DiaMedica’s website at: https://www.diamedica.com/investors/events-presentations.

DiaMedica will also be exhibiting at the conference located in the main hall at booth 1021.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active and clinically studied recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Paul Papi
Corporate Communications
Phone: (508) 444-6790
ppapi@diamedica.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Clinical research Phase II Phase III Events Minnesota
