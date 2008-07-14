SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Inc. Meets Primary Endpoint from Phase II DM-83 Study in Type 2 Diabetes

July 14, 2008 
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - July 14, 2008) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA) (“DiaMedica”), a drug discovery and development company focused on novel treatments for Type 2 diabetes, today announces top-line results of a Phase II trial showing that its investigational drug DM-83 met the primary endpoint by lowering peak insulin levels in diabetic patients. The single dose, placebo controlled, single-blind, cross-over study in patients with Type 2 diabetes, using a meal tolerance model showed a statistically significant reduction (23%) of insulin compared to placebo (p equals 0.0064). Peak changes in glucose levels were not statistically different between the two groups (p equals 0.2). There were no adverse events or observed side effects in the treatment group and DM-83 was well tolerated in this trial.

Clinical research Phase II
