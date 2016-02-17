DiaMedica Inc. Appoints Dr. Todd Verdoorn As Vice President Of Neuroscience

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA--(Marketwired - Jan 20, 2016) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE:DMA)(DMCAF) (“DiaMedica”), today announced the appointment of Dr. Todd Verdoorn as DiaMedica’s Vice President of Neuroscience. Dr. Verdoorn has more than 26 years of experience working with both public and private companies to develop new treatments for neurological diseases, including five years working with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stroke group.

Dr. Verdoorn earned his PhD in Neurobiology from the University of North Carolina, conducting his post-doctoral research at the Max Planck Institute with Nobel Laureate Dr. Bert Sakmann and served as Associate Professor of Pharmacology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Verdoorn to our team,” said Rick Pauls, President & Chief Executive Officer of DiaMedica. “His knowledge and experience in stroke will help DiaMedica as we focus our efforts on acute ischemic stroke.”

“I am very happy to be joining the DiaMedica team and am very excited about the prospects for its lead compound, DM199, in neurological indications, particularly ischemic stroke,” said Dr. Todd Verdoorn.

About DiaMedica

DiaMedica is a publicly traded clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for stroke and other vascular diseases. DiaMedica’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “DMA” and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol “DMCAF”.