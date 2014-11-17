DiaMedica Inc. Announces Top-Line Results Of Phase 2a Clinical Trial Of DM199 For Type 2 Diabetes

DiaMedica Announces Top-line Results of Phase IIa Clinical Trial of DM199 for Type 2 Diabetes

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA--(Marketwired - Nov 17, 2014) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE:DMA) today announced top-line results of its Phase IIa proof of concept clinical trial of DM199 in patients with type 2 diabetes. DM199 is a recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein (rhKLK1).

The Company’s Phase IIa clinical trial met its primary endpoint. The study demonstrated that DM199 was safe and well tolerated following administration to patients by subcutaneous injection (beneath the skin). Based on the Company’s initial assessment, DM199 treatment did not achieve the secondary objectives of improvement in glucose control.

“We are still completing our analysis of the full data set from this study to then use this information to plan for further studies,” stated Rick Pauls, President & CEO. “We will continue the development of DM199 for acute intravenous indications that include complications from diabetes, acute kidney and cardiovascular disorders.”

The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study enrolled a total of 37 patients with type 2 diabetes, 35 of whom completed the entire 28-day study. Prior to the study, patients completed a 28-day wash out of their diabetes medications and then were sequestered for the month-long study. Patients were randomly assigned to receive subcutaneous doses of either 3 or 15 (micro)g/kg of DM199 or placebo once every 72 hours.

About DiaMedica

DiaMedica is a publicly traded (TSX VENTURE:DMA) development stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel approaches to treat unmet diseases. DiaMedica’s lead product, DM199, is recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein (rhKLK1). DiaMedica’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol ‘DMA’.

