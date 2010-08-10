DiaMedica Inc. Announces Dr. Michael Giuffre to Join Board of Directors

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - August 10, 2010) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA) today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Giuffre to the company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Giuffre is a Clinical Professor of Cardiac Sciences and Pediatrics at the University of Calgary. Dr Giuffre is currently a member on the board’s of the Alberta Medical Association and Unicef Canada. He is a past representative to the board of the Calgary Health Region and is an active participant in the biotechnology business sector.

“Dr. Giuffre’s clinical and business experience, particularly with his extensive cardiovascular background, will add additional depth to our Board,” stated Mr. Rick Pauls, President and CEO of DiaMedica.

“I am pleased to be joining the Board of Directors of DiaMedica at such a progressive time in its history,” stated Dr. Giuffre. “DiaMedica has very promising technology and I look forward to leveraging my experience as the company prepares for exciting and ambitious milestones.”

About Dr. Michael Giuffre

As a Clinical Professor of Cardiac Sciences and Pediatrics at the University of Calgary, Dr Giuffre maintains a portfolio of clinical practice, cardiovascular research, and university teaching. He maintains on-going involvement in both health care administration, and in the biotechnology business sector. Dr Giuffre is Past President of the Calgary and Area Physicians Association (CAPA) and a past representative to the board of the Calgary Health Region. Dr Giuffre holds a BSc in cellular and microbial biology, a PhD candidacy in molecular virology, an MD and an MBA. His Canadian Royal College board certified specialties include Pediatrics, Pediatric Cardiology and a subspecialty in Pediatric Electrophysiology.

As a biotechnology consultant, Dr. Giuffre has been involved with RedSky Inc. (acquired by Research in Motion), MDMI, and MedMira Inc. He is currently on the boards of IC2E Inc and FoodChek Inc. He serves on the Medical Advisory Board of the SADS Foundation and on the boards of Unicef Canada and the Alberta Medical Association. He is also an MD-MP contact for the Canadian Medical Association.

Dr Giuffre has recently received a Certified and Registered Appointment by the American Academy of Cardiology, “Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Cardiology,” and in 2005 was awarded “Physician of the Year” by the Calgary Medical Society.

About DiaMedica

DiaMedica is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for diabetes and neurological disorders. The Company’s type 2 diabetes program is based on a critical liver nerve signaling mechanism involved in enhancing insulin sensitivity after meal consumption. Two of DiaMedica’s products, DM-71 and DM-99, have previously demonstrated human efficacy in lowering blood sugar levels in people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes based on this novel nerve signaling mechanism.

DiaMedica has expanded its DM-199 recombinant protein program into neurological and autoimmune disorders. The Company has demonstrated that DM-99, the naturally occurring form of DM-199, confers neural protection (protects brain cells) and triggers neural stem cell proliferation (creates brain cells) for the treatment of numerous neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s disease. DiaMedica is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “DMA”. For further information please visit www.diamedica.com.

