CytomX Therapeutics Promotes Chris Ogden to Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced the promotion of Chris Ogden to Chief Financial Officer effective June 15, 2024.

“Chris has made broad contributions as a member of the CytomX executive team and is a proven cross-functional leader within the organization,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX. “We are excited to announce this promotion, which is a reflection of Chris’ financial acumen, strategic leadership and deep commitment to CytomX’s mission.”

Mr. Ogden joined CytomX in August of 2021 as Vice President, Finance and Accounting and has since served in roles of increasing responsibility spanning finance, accounting, investor relations, capital raising, information technology, and facilities, most recently as Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounting. Mr. Ogden joined CytomX after a 16-year tenure at Eli Lilly and Company, where he held senior financial leadership positions, including most recently as chief financial officer of Lilly Diabetes. Prior to his role in Lilly Diabetes, Mr. Ogden was the chief financial officer and treasurer of Lilly del Caribe in Puerto Rico. Over the course of his career at Eli Lilly, Mr. Ogden held financial leadership roles that included drug development, manufacturing, commercial operations, and investor relations. Mr. Ogden received his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and his B.A. in economics from Wabash College.

“It is a privilege to work with the incredibly talented team at CytomX, and I am thrilled to assume the CFO role and to continue to help lead the company through this next chapter, as we pursue our vision to transform lives with safer, more effective cancer therapies,” said Chris Ogden. “CytomX’s pipeline is positioned in some of the most exciting areas of oncology research and development including T-cell engagers and antibody drug conjugates, and our PROBODY® platform and business model provides a strong foundation to build significant long-term shareholder value through sustained innovation.”

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY® therapeutic platform, CytomX’s vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engagers, and immune modulators such as cytokines. CytomX’s clinical-stage pipeline includes CX-904, CX-2051 and CX-801. CX-904 is a masked, conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells. CX-904 is partnered with Amgen in a global co-development alliance. CX-2051 is a masked, conditionally activated ADC directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule, EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. CX-2051 was discovered in collaboration with Immunogen, now part of AbbVie. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CytomX Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control, and may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such statements, including those related to the future potential of partnerships or collaboration agreements. Accordingly, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy or progress of CytomX’s or any of its collaborative partners’ product candidates, including CX-904, CX-2051, and CX-801, the potential benefits or applications of CytomX’s PROBODY® therapeutic platform, CytomX’s or its collaborative partners’ ability to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials, including the ongoing and planned clinical trials of CX-904, CX-2051 and CX-801, and the timing of initial and ongoing data availability or development milestones for CX-904, CX-2051 and CX-801, and other development milestones. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the unproven nature of CytomX’s novel PROBODY® therapeutic technology; CytomX’s clinical trial product candidates are in the initial stages of clinical development and its other product candidates are currently in preclinical development, and the process by which preclinical and clinical development could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the results of preclinical research and early clinical trials, including initial CX-904 results, may not be predictive of future results; the possibility that CytomX’s clinical trials will not be successful; the possibility that current preclinical research may not result in additional product candidates; CytomX’s dependence on the success of CX-904, CX-2051 and CX-801; CytomX’s reliance on third parties for the manufacture of the Company’s product candidates; possible regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and the risk that we may incur higher costs than expected for research and development or unexpected costs and expenses. Additional applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and development, clinical development, and other risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in CytomX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to CytomX and speak only as of the date on which they are made. CytomX does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

PROBODY is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

