Cybrexa Therapeutics Announces CBX-12 as Lead Development Program

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics through its alphalex™ tumor targeting platform, today announced CBX-12 (alphalex™-exatecan) as the new lead development program. CBX-12 is an alphalex™ conjugate that includes the highly potent topoisomerase I inhibitor exatecan.

CBX-12 has demonstrated strong efficacy and a solid safety profile in preclinical studies. CBX-12 leverages the same class of payload used in the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki), which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under Accelerated Approval in unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. Like ENHERTU®, CBX-12 delivers a highly potent topoisomerase I payload, but CBX-12 targets tumors without the need for a specific antigen and therefore has the potential to address a much broader patient population. CBX-12 has potential synergy with PD-1 inhibitors and other immuno-oncology drugs. Cybrexa plans to publish preclinical data for CBX-12 in the first half of 2020 and to advance the program into the clinic in 2021.

Per Hellsund, President and CEO of Cybrexa, said, “CBX-12 has tremendous potential to change the treatment paradigm in multiple solid tumors, which remain hard to treat. We are committed to moving this program rapidly into the clinic, and ultimately benefit as many patients as possible. We look forward to reporting on CBX-12’s progress at upcoming high-profile medical conferences in 2020.”

Chief Scientific Officer Vishwas Paralkar, PhD, added, “The CBX-12 program has shown outstanding results in preclinical studies and showcases the potential and opportunity for the alphalex™ platform. We continue to make good progress with our other programs in the preclinical pipeline and look forward to advancing those candidates as we work to provide treatments to as many patients as possible.”

About the alphalex™ Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex™ technology platform – which consists of a pHLIP® peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent (payload) – enables antigen-independent targeting of tumors and intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer therapies, creating therapeutics that can revolutionize the standard of care. pHLIP® peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP® was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc. alphalex™ represents the disruptive next generation in tumor targeting. View a video of the mechanism of action of the technology at www.cybrexa.com.

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation tumor-targeted cancer therapies using its alphalex™ platform. The Company’s lead candidate, CBX-12, an alphalex™-exatecan conjugate, is expected to enter Phase I in 2021 in advanced solid tumors. Cybrexa also has other preclinical toxin conjugate programs as well as synthetic lethality programs. Cybrexa was founded by physician-scientists and has an experienced management team that has built numerous successful life sciences companies. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com.

